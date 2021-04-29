STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Projects worth over Rs 2,500 cr get SWCA nod

Nine projects, approved in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra, will create jobs for 2,755 persons 

Published: 29th April 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) on Wednesday approved nine projects worth Rs 2,570.54 crore in metal and metal downstream, manufacturing, plastic, cement, chemical and food processing sectors.

The projects are expected to create employment opportunities for 2,755 persons in the State. A meeting of the single window panel chaired Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra cleared a 15 MTPA beneficiation plant in two phases by Amalgam Resources Private Limited with an investment of Rs 882 crore at Joda in Keonjhar district. The panel gave its approval to the proposal of  Epsilon Carbon Ashoka Pvt. Ltd for establishing a 8.75 lakh TPA capacity Integrated Carbon Complex in two phases at Rengali in Sambalpur district with an investment of Rs 900 crore.

The proposal of Ardent Steel Limited for setting up a 3 MTPA iron ore satellite grinding unit and 3 MTPA slurry pipeline along with return water pipeline at Banspal in Keonjhar district with an investment of Rs 80.5 crore too was approved in the meeting. This apart, a manufacturing unit for shaving blades of 45 crore units annual capacity and disposable razors of three crore units annual capacity by Safe Lancet Engineering Private Limited with an investment of Rs 100 crore at Khurda received the nod of the panel.

The proposal of Orient Paper and Industries Limited for setting up a 120 TPD chloro-alkali complex at an investment of Rs 162 crore at Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda district was approved. A grain-based distillery unit of 200 KLPD capacity for manufacturing of ethanol and an IMFL bottling unit with a capacity of 1.50 lakh cases per annum along with 5 MW co-generation power plant to be set up in two phases by Coastal Biotech Private Limited with an investment of Rs 200 crore in Gajapati was cleared.

An integrated common hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facility by M/S Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd against an investment of Rs 128.80 crore to be set up in Burujuguda of Rayagada district too was approved. 

The unit will generate potential employment opportunities for over 50 persons. The single window clearance authority also approved the proposal of HIL Limited for production of AAC blocks and cement sandwich panels having capacity of 1.5 lakh cubic metre and 3,240 cubic metre per annum respectively. The company has proposed to invest Rs 63.24 crore for the facility at Balasore.

Centuary Fibre Plates Private Limited has proposed to set up a manufacturing unit at Khurda for production of mattress and fibre pillows with an investment of Rs 54 crore. The unit will have a combined capacity of producing 7 lakh mattress and pillows.

