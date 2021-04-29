Sikh community offers ‘langar’ to Covid patients

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of the Sikh community in the city have come forward to help the Covid patients in home isolation and affected families with cooked food.The members and volunteers of Gurudwara Singh Sabha started the ‘langar seva’ for this purpose on Sunday. Satpal Singh, a member of the Gurudwara, said meals are being provided to patients and their families who are unable to cook food at their homes for both lunch and dinner.

Two dedicated phone numbers 9668084226 and 9438054641 have been activated by the Gurudwara to book ‘langar’ meals. Those seeking lunch have to book it over the phone by 10 am, while for dinner, booking has to be done by 5 pm. Food is delivered within two to three hours, Singh said.

Currently, 12 members and volunteers of Gurudwara are cooking and distributing the food at the doorsteps of patients. “At present, we are receiving orders for 70 to 80 patients which is expected to increase further as hundreds of people are now in home isolation. We are prepared to extend the langar seva to 400 to 500 Covid patients if the situation demands” Singh said and added that they see this as an opportunity to serve the society.

The Gurudwara during the first wave of Covid-19, had also launched the ‘langar seva’ and was distributing around 2,000 meals a day to people in need with the help of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Commissionerate Police.