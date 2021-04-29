STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sikh community offers ‘langar’ to Covid patients

Currently, 12 members and volunteers of Gurudwara are cooking and distributing the food at the doorsteps of patients.

Published: 29th April 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of the Sikh community in the city have come forward to help the Covid patients in home isolation and affected families with cooked food.The members and volunteers of Gurudwara Singh Sabha started the ‘langar seva’ for this purpose on Sunday. Satpal Singh, a member of the Gurudwara, said meals are being provided to patients and their families who are unable to cook food at their homes for both lunch and dinner.

Two dedicated phone numbers 9668084226 and 9438054641 have been activated by the Gurudwara to book ‘langar’ meals. Those seeking lunch have to book it over the phone by 10 am, while for dinner, booking has to be done by 5 pm. Food is delivered within two to three hours, Singh said.

Currently, 12 members and volunteers of Gurudwara are cooking and distributing the food at the doorsteps of patients. “At present, we are receiving orders for 70 to 80 patients which is expected to increase further as hundreds of people are now in home isolation. We are prepared to extend the langar seva to 400 to 500 Covid patients if the situation demands” Singh said and added that they see this as an opportunity to serve the society. 

The Gurudwara during the first wave of Covid-19, had also launched the ‘langar seva’ and was distributing around 2,000 meals a day to people in need with the help of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Commissionerate Police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sikh community Covid langar
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp