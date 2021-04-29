STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telemedicine service launched by govt 

The crisis is deepening as on an average, six persons are being infected every minute in Odisha.

Published: 29th April 2021

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With around 88 per cent (pc) of the Covid-19 positive people remaining in home isolation, the State government on Wednesday launched telemedicine service for the patients who are recuperating at home during the second wave of the pandemic. The crisis is deepening as on an average, six persons are being infected every minute in Odisha.

The tele-consultation service is being provided by all seven Medical Colleges and Hospitals (MCHs), 30 district headquarters hospitals (DHHs), Capital Hospital at Bhubaneswar, Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) and Shishu Bhawan at Cuttack. The Health and Family Welfare department has publicised two mobile numbers for each of the facility through which patients can connect to the doctors and seek medical advice. While people can consult physicians at the DHHs, Capital Hospital, RGH and four new MCHs between 8 am and 5 pm, the telemedicine service is available round-the-clock in three MCHs at Cuttack, Burla and Berhampur. 

Earlier, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar had also launched telemedicine facility after its walk-in OPD services were shut down from April 26 following rise in Covid cases. As many as 24 departments have been included in the mobile platform including general medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, cardiology, orthopedics, pulmonary medicine, urology, psychiatry, neurology, gastroenterology, endocrinology, dermatology, neonatology, medical oncology and haematology. The doctors will provide photo/scan or digital copy of signed prescription to patients via WhatsApp. 

