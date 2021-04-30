STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

70-year-old gang-raped on hospital premises

A 70-year-old woman of Gondia block was allegedly gang-raped in the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here.

Published: 30th April 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A 70-year-old woman of Gondia block was allegedly gang-raped in the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here. The shocking incident took place on Tuesday and came to light after a complaint in this regard was lodged with Town police on Wednesday night. 

Police said the elderly woman was attending to her granddaughter who was admitted to the DHH for some illness a few days back. As the child didn’t have parents, the woman was tending to her in hospital since the last three days.

 On Tuesday evening, she was having tea and snacks at a roadside stall near the DHH when a group of three-four persons arrived at the spot and lured her to an under-construction building on the hospital premises where they gang-raped her. After committing the crime, they left the woman at the spot and fled. Though she suffered injuries, the elderly woman managed to reach the hospital outdoor. She was provided necessary treatment and shifted to the one stop centre on DHH premises on Thursday.

Sources said it is suspected that one of the contractual staff of the DHH and a tea vendor are hand in glove in the crime. Sub-divisional police officer Sriharsha Mishra admitted that the woman was gang-raped and said a few suspected persons have been detained and are being interrogated. Investigation is on and the accused will be nabbed soon.

Chief district medical officer Dr Sujatarani Mishra said if any DHH staff is found involved in the crime, strict disciplinary action will be taken against him. Meanwhile, a sense of insecurity has crept in among patients and attendants at the DHH following the incident. Locals blamed lax security and lack of patrolling on the DHH premises for the incident. They urged the administration to step u0p security measures at the hospital.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hospital rape
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp