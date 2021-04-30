70-year-old gang-raped on hospital premises

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A 70-year-old woman of Gondia block was allegedly gang-raped in the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here. The shocking incident took place on Tuesday and came to light after a complaint in this regard was lodged with Town police on Wednesday night.

Police said the elderly woman was attending to her granddaughter who was admitted to the DHH for some illness a few days back. As the child didn’t have parents, the woman was tending to her in hospital since the last three days.

On Tuesday evening, she was having tea and snacks at a roadside stall near the DHH when a group of three-four persons arrived at the spot and lured her to an under-construction building on the hospital premises where they gang-raped her. After committing the crime, they left the woman at the spot and fled. Though she suffered injuries, the elderly woman managed to reach the hospital outdoor. She was provided necessary treatment and shifted to the one stop centre on DHH premises on Thursday.

Sources said it is suspected that one of the contractual staff of the DHH and a tea vendor are hand in glove in the crime. Sub-divisional police officer Sriharsha Mishra admitted that the woman was gang-raped and said a few suspected persons have been detained and are being interrogated. Investigation is on and the accused will be nabbed soon.

Chief district medical officer Dr Sujatarani Mishra said if any DHH staff is found involved in the crime, strict disciplinary action will be taken against him. Meanwhile, a sense of insecurity has crept in among patients and attendants at the DHH following the incident. Locals blamed lax security and lack of patrolling on the DHH premises for the incident. They urged the administration to step u0p security measures at the hospital.

