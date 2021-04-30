STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cases explode as migrants make merry

Mayurbhanj reports 308 new infections in last 24 hours; most of the fresh cases contacts of returnees

Published: 30th April 2021 09:49 AM

People ignoring social distance norm at a local market in Baripada | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The return of migrant workers has emerged as a major worry for the district administration in Mayurbhanj as Covid-19 cases continue to rise despite restrictions. While the district police has intensified round the clock vigil on cross-border movement of people, sources said, most of the new cases are those who came in contact with the returnees before the administration stepped up measures. The district reported 308 cases in the last 24 hours.

Since last week, the administration has intensified curbs during weekend shutdown. RT-PCR testing and mandatory isolation of migrant workers particularly those coming from West Bengal where the triple mutant variant of the virus is raging, have been ramped up. But the district, which shares boundaries with West Bengal (WB) and Jharkhand - both Covid hotspots, is grappling with the difficulty of managing migrant influx through the major inter-State routes via Chaksuliapada, Jamsola and Hatibari.

Just like neighbouring Balasore where cases exploded from 15-20 to 101 in a single day, Mayurbhanj is witnessing a similar scenario clocking around 300 cases daily for two consecutive days. While 149 cases were reported from the district on Tuesday, Wednesday recorded 289 cases and Thursday 308.  Concerned citizens have asserted that the quantum jump in cases can be attributed to contacts of returnees from outside states. Sources said a large number of WB labourers who are working in Mayurbhanj and went there for the elections, had returned before the administration stepped up vigil on the border routes.

This apart, locals allege most returnees were careless and freely roamed about without masking up or socially distancing, throwing Covid guidelines to wind. For instance, two out of 12 returnees from Karnataka, who allegedly avoided quarantine and were roaming freely in Udala town, were found to be infected. They had returned three days back and had already come in contact with a lot many people before they were tested. All 12 were later sent to the quarantine centre. 

The district administration has set up 32 check points to monitor inter-State movement between Odisha and West Bengal. Twenty seven police officers and four platoon forces are deployed at the bordering check posts. Commenting on the issue, SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas said as part of enforcement drive, Rs 3,65,800 has been collected as fine in the last 24 hours. “We have intensified measures to ensure adherence to safety norms,” he added. 

TAGS
migrant workers
Comments

