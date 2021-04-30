STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Helping hand: Good Samaritans ensure dignity to Covid victims in death

In Cuttack, 16 volunteers of Sabitri Jana Seva Health Helpline have taken the responsibility of such funerals at the Satichaura crematorium.

Published: 30th April 2021 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

A member of Sabitri Jana Seva Health Helpline lighting a pyre at Satichaura crematorium | Express

A member of Sabitri Jana Seva Health Helpline lighting a pyre at Satichaura crematorium | Express

By ARABINDA PANDA  And MAYANK BHUSAN PANI
Express News Service

CUTTACK./SAMBALPUR: At A time when families and relatives of Covid-19 victims are dreading to touch their last remains, social workers and volunteers have come forward to ensure that they are given a dignified cremation or burial.

In Cuttack, 16 volunteers of Sabitri Jana Seva Health Helpline have taken the responsibility of such funerals at the Satichaura crematorium. Ever since the second wave hit, the volunteers haven’t taken a break. Most of them remain in the crematorium round the clock to cremate the victims whose bodies are being brought from different Covid hospitals.

“Relatives of the victim do not enter the crematorium fearing the infection but we assure them that their family member gets a dignified farewell”, said founder secretary of the organisation Bibhuti Kumar Ray, a para legal volunteer of Odisha State Legal Service Authority. From arranging firewood to getting the paperwork done and lighting the pyre, the members do it all.

During the first wave, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation had assigned the cremations job to the organisation which conducted funerals of 1,200 bodies as per Covid protocols at Khannagar, Kaliaboda and Satichaura crematoriums in the city from August 18 to December 31. This time, though, Covid bodies are being cremated only at Satichaura. This year, while 70 Covid infected bodies were cremated from January 1 to March 30, funerals of a whopping 204 such bodies have been done from April 1 to April 29.

Good Samaritans ensure dignity to Covid victims in death 

The volunteers do not back out from the job even if they are forced to do it without PPE kits many times. “Government provides Rs 4,800 towards cremation of Covid positive bodies. A majority of that money goes into buying firewood and other religious paraphernalia required in a funeral. There is no money left to buy PPE kits”, said Ray, who belongs to a slum at Sartol near Nuabazar. He had formed the organisation in 2006. He had been cremating unclaimed bodies in Cuttack since 2013 with the help of Commissionerate Police.

“It is God’s grace that none of us have been infected so far. Despite the work that we do, the government does not consider us Covid warriors”, he rued. Hundreds of miles away in Bargarh, volunteers of ‘Sankalpa Parivar’ have been doing this noble task since the first wave last year. In the last one year, they have performed funerals of 150 Covid victims of which 46 bodies have been cremated in April alone. Of the 70 members of the social organisation, 12 are actively involved in cremating bodies of Covid victims.

The organisation had started working towards helping people from vulnerable backgrounds when the country went under the lockdown in March last year. “We were pained to see the families of Covid victims struggle to cremate the bodies as no one came forward to help them. Not even their own relatives. Since the situation demanded, we decided to take up cremation of Covid infected bodies”, said founder Bikash Agarwal. 

In May last year, the volunteers first cremated the mortal remains of a Covid victim and since then, the requests for giving a dignified funeral to the victims have not stopped. Not just Bargarh, they get requests for cremating the Covid deceased from nearby Attabira and Godbhaga. The local police, too, rely on them for the purpose.

The organisation spends Rs 4,000 on cremation of a Covid victim and each of its members contributes from their savings for the purpose. “The only problem we face is of firewood. At one time, we had to request people on social media to help us in arranging firewood. If the district administration could install an electric crematorium in Bargarh, it can make the job easier”, said Agarwal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid victims Covid-19 cremation burial
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp