Odisha government’s ‘flattening curve’ claim jolts experts

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Covid-19 re-curve is on an upward spiral with occasional drop in number of new cases over the last fortnight, and the test positivity rate has surpassed 15 per cent (pc) , Odisha government’s sudden claim that the graph has begun flattening left health experts perplexed.

As the fresh cases dropped by around 16 pc a day after a record spike of 8,386 infections, Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Prof CBK Mohanty on Thursday pronounced that the Covid curve is now on a flattening mode with just 6,998 new cases in the last 24 hours.

“One can clearly see the fluctuation in the number of cases. After it breached the 8,000 mark, the graph again dropped. Like a wave it rises one day and drops the other day. Such a condition implies that Odisha is heading towards flattening the curve,” Prof Mohanty told mediapersons.

Warning that such premature announcement will make people more complacent, health experts opined that when the curve is in ascending order and there is reverse migration from the worst hit states, it would be too early to say the graph is plateauting or the curve is flattening.

Noted microbiologist and former member of ICMR Dr Tribhuban Mohan Mohapatra said this time the fight with Covid will be a long drawn affair as there is no lockdown or shutdown unlike previous year. “If you test less, detection of cases will be less. That does not mean there are no positive cases in our surroundings. The State is under-reporting the cases by not testing in adequate numbers. Besides, Odisha needs to impose stricter measures like lockdown in worst affected districts to block the virus transmission,” he said.

Prof Mohanty’s claim also found few takers among his fraternity. They said things may get clear by the end of May as the peak is expected in the mid of the month. “The virus making inroads in the peripheral districts and hinterlands is what concerns us now. Last time most of the coastal districts, which have good communication facilities for shifting of patients, were affected.

This time the backward districts have been affected more. Patients are being referred from Sundargarh, Nuapada and Kalahandi. Reactivation of Covid facilities on an urgent basis is the need of the hour. More challenging time is ahead,” said a senior health official, requesting anonymity.

Of the 6,998 new cases, Khurda district recorded the maximum 919, followed by Cuttack (517), Sundargarh (474), Nuapada (420), Jharsuguda (396), Bargarh (330), Angul (325), Sambalpur (323) and Mayurbhanj (308). Twelve more districts registered over 100 cases.

The disease claimed 12 more lives, the highest single day spike in fatalities so far this year, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,029. Four deaths were registered in Khurda, two each in Puri and Rayagada, and one each in Angul, Cuttack, Keonjhar and Sundargarh.

With 44,064 tests in the last 24 hours, the State crossed the one crore milestone in testing. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appreciated the hard work and dedication of healthcare personnel and all those working tirelessly to ramp up testing and strengthen Odisha’s fight against the pandemic.