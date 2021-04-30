STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government’s ‘flattening curve’ claim jolts experts

“One can clearly see the fluctuation in the number of cases. After it breached the 8,000 mark, the graph again dropped.

Published: 30th April 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

People at a vaccination centre in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Express

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as the Covid-19 re-curve is on an upward spiral with occasional drop in number of new cases over the last fortnight, and the test positivity rate has surpassed 15 per cent (pc) , Odisha government’s sudden claim that the graph has begun flattening left health experts perplexed.

As the fresh cases dropped by around 16 pc a day after a record spike of 8,386 infections, Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Prof CBK Mohanty on Thursday pronounced that the Covid curve is now on a flattening mode with just 6,998 new cases in the last 24 hours.

“One can clearly see the fluctuation in the number of cases. After it breached the 8,000 mark, the graph again dropped. Like a wave it rises one day and drops the other day. Such a condition implies that Odisha is heading towards flattening the curve,” Prof Mohanty told mediapersons.

Warning that such premature announcement will make people more complacent, health experts opined that when the curve is in ascending order and there is reverse migration from the worst hit states, it would be too early to say the graph is plateauting or the curve is flattening.

Noted microbiologist and former member of ICMR Dr Tribhuban Mohan Mohapatra said this time the fight with Covid will be a long drawn affair as there is no lockdown or shutdown unlike previous year. “If you test less, detection of cases will be less. That does not mean there are no positive cases in our surroundings. The State is under-reporting the cases by not testing in adequate numbers. Besides, Odisha needs to impose stricter measures like lockdown in worst affected districts to block the virus transmission,” he said.

Govt’s ‘flattening curve’ claim jolts experts

Prof Mohanty’s claim also found few takers among his fraternity. They said things may get clear by the end of May as the peak is expected in the mid of the month. “The virus making inroads in the peripheral districts and hinterlands is what concerns us now. Last time most of the coastal districts, which have good communication facilities for shifting of patients, were affected.

This time the backward districts have been affected more. Patients are being referred from Sundargarh, Nuapada and Kalahandi. Reactivation of Covid facilities on an urgent basis is the need of the hour. More challenging time is ahead,” said a senior health official, requesting anonymity.

Of the 6,998 new cases, Khurda district recorded the maximum 919, followed by Cuttack (517), Sundargarh (474), Nuapada (420), Jharsuguda (396), Bargarh (330), Angul (325), Sambalpur (323) and Mayurbhanj (308). Twelve more districts registered over 100 cases.

The disease claimed 12 more lives, the highest single day spike in fatalities so far this year, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,029. Four deaths were registered in Khurda, two each in Puri and Rayagada, and one each in Angul, Cuttack, Keonjhar and Sundargarh.

With 44,064 tests in the last 24 hours, the State crossed the one crore milestone in testing. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appreciated the hard work and dedication of healthcare personnel and all those working tirelessly to ramp up testing and strengthen Odisha’s fight against the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Odisha government
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp