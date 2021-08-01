STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

A few drops of rain leave Odisha's Kendrapara roads in ruins

Damaged roads and non-functional sewerage systems contribute to the crumbling infrastructure of the town, which is a vital business centre of the district.

Published: 01st August 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

A waterlogged road in Kendrapara town.

A waterlogged road in Kendrapara town. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Monsoon rains have left most roads in the town here in a pitiable state challenging commuters to negotiate through waterlogged potholes. But the 8 km stretch from Tinimuhani to Angelei here has turned a nightmare exposing the shoddy work executed by the Roads and Buildings department and the municipality during its repair and re-laying two years back.

Though several roads, repaired recently, sustained damage due to the rains, the Tinimuhani to Angelei road was renovated by the R&B department at a cost of Rs 7.86 crore. The contractors entrusted with the task reportedly in connivance with some officials of the department managed to get the clearance for the repair work after completion. As a result, the road is replete with potholes, alleged former chairman of Kendrapara municipality, Bijaya Krushna Sahoo. 

The executive engineer of Roads and Buildings department, Khirod Chandra Behera passed the buck to the municipality stating “We had handed over the road to municipality after repairing it and it is their responsibility to maintain it.” 

Damaged roads and non-functional sewerage system contribute to the crumbling infrastructure of the town, which is a vital business centre of the district, said Baldev Mishra, a retired teacher. The 102-year-old municipality’s apathy towards the state of affairs has only made matters worse. 

Unplanned and unauthorised constructions in localities like Mahipala, Santasahi, Kakat, Ichapur, Ranapada, Dilarpur, Balagandi and Manakarpur have added to the problem of waterlogging during the rainy season. The areas, home to over one lakh people, do not have proper drainage systems. Locals said the civic body has not yet laid underground sewer lines in several parts of the town. The prolonged neglect has made the localities so vulnerable that even a slight drizzle results in waterlogging. 

Meanwhile, executive officer of Kendrapara municipality, Debaprasad Bal said the civic body is repairing all roads and filling up potholes in the town. However, in some areas, waterlogging is rampant due to illegal encroachments. “We are trying to evict the encroachers,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tinimuhani Angelei road Odisha Kendrapara roads Kendrapara municipality Roads and Buildings department
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp