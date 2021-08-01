STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government's apathy, Covid rob sheen out of Ratakhandipada crafts

Sources said of a total of 311 population of Odisha's Ratakhandipada village, 62 happen to be skilled carpenters but now over 37 of them are daily labourers with the pandemic leaving them idle.

Published: 01st August 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Carpenters display their items at Ratakhandipada village.

Carpenters display their items at Ratakhandipada village. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Already reeling under poor market linkage and supply of raw materials, the Covid-19 pandemic has dealt a body blow to skilled carpenters in Nabarangpur district. The impact is perceptible in Ratakhandipada, a village in Patkholia panchayat under Chandahandi block where carpentry was once a flourishing profession and gave it a unique identity. 

Home to 50 tribal families, the village was known for exquisite stone and wood carvings. Sources said of total 311 population, 62 happen to be skilled carpenters but now over 37 of them are daily labourers with the pandemic leaving them idle. 

Over the years, the art form has been dying from Ratakhandipada due to poor market linkage and lack of timber supply from corporations.  While teak and sal wood are used to make statues, its shortage has hampered the craft as neither the Forest department nor the Industry authorities are reportedly showing interest in providing them whole logs. 

Outbreak of Covid-19, sources said, has only compounded the crisis. Most skilled carpenters are now sustaining by resorting to farm work or wage labour. Chief artist of the village Dev Ram Thurua, said the condition of village artisans is miserable and official apathy will ultimately wipe out the art form. Thurua, in 1970s, had learnt  the art of carving from his guru Bidya Bhusan  at  Khairpadar village in Kalahandi district.

He then taught it to young groups of  Ratakhandipada. Many young artisans in the village still show keen interest in pursuing carpentry but are sceptical due to lack of encouragement from the government, he said. “Assistance here means only a two-room tin roofed house as a wooden art training centre which was set up 30 years back,” he said. 

Contacted, manager of district industries centre (DIC) Nabarangpur A Baneswar Rai Subudhi said provisions are being made to give financial assistance to  artisans. Their products will be marketed by the DIC as instructed by the Collector, he informed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nabarangpur district Ratakhandipada Patkholia panchayat Chandahandi block Odisha artisan carpenter
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp