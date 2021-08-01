STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's Utkela airstrip, medical college to be ready soon

The officials expressed hope that the airstrip will become operational soon under the Central government’s UDAN scheme. 

The terminal building of Utkela Airstrip. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  A team of senior State government officials visited Kalahandi on Saturday to review the progress of various ongoing projects in the district. The high-level team comprising Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra and 5T Secretary VK Pandian visited Utkela airstrip and inspected the works underway for its development. 

The officials expressed hope that the airstrip will become operational soon under the Central government’s UDAN scheme. NHM Mission Director Shalini Pandit and Special Secretary to CM R Vineel Krishna were also part of the team. The team also visited the site of Kalahandi Medical College and Hospital at Bhangabari and reviewed the progress of construction work. The authorities of Public Works Department were directed to submit the final estimate of the 650-bed hospital of the medical college soon. All construction works should be completed by 2021, the officials insisted.

On the day, the team took stock of the Covid-19 situation and the district administration’s preparedness to tackle the third Covid wave threat on Bhawanipatna government hospital premises. The senior officials also went to BM and Town high schools at Bhawanipatna to inspect the smart classrooms, e-library, science labs and other upgraded infrastructure under the High School Transformation project of 5T initiative. They interacted with students and teachers. 

The new bus stand project at Bhawanipatna was also reviewed and authorities directed to complete it within six months. While inspecting the Narla loco shed project, the officials directed the district Collector to expedite land acquisition and forest clearance. 

