'High-handed' woman cop, husband face mob fury in Odisha

Apparently, the person on the bike, Sasikant Muduli, was on his way to SCB Medical College and Hospital and in a hurry, bumped into the rear of the car.

Irate locals staging road blockade at Nehru Bazaar

Irate locals staging road blockade at Nehru Bazaar. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Vehicular traffic on Cuttack-Paradip State Highway was paralysed for over two hours after a lady sub-inspector (SI) and her husband were attacked by a mob over a minor mishap at Nehru Bazaar on Sunday. 

Sources said that Tirtol SI Dharitri Jena and husband were heading towards Cuttack in their car when a two-wheeler hit their vehicle near a speed breaker at Nehru Bazaar. Apparently, the person on the bike, Sasikant Muduli, was on his way to SCB Medical College and Hospital and in a hurry, bumped into the rear of the car.

Following the accident, the SI and her husband got down from their car and slapped Muduli. Jena then forcibly took his bike keys and cellphone and threatened to book him for rash driving despite Muduli's requests to let him go.

Soon locals gathered at the spot. As they were aware of the cop's high-handedness, they started to attack the SI and her husband besides staging protest at the bazaar and burning tyres. The irate mob then blocked the road protesting police excess on passersby.

The blockade was called off after police intervened and pacified the agitators. Tirtol IIC Bhabgrahai Rout said no FIR has been lodged yet. Further investigation is on.

Comments

