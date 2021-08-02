Hybrid hearing in Orissa High Court from today

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has made hybrid arrangement for hearing of cases from Monday.A notice issued by the Registrar (Judicial) said hearing of cases will be through hybrid mode - both physical and virtual modes. The court has been functioning with hearings through video conference or virtual mode in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the city.

According to the standard operating procedure issued for the hybrid hearing, the parties through their counsel or in person may opt to appear before the bench either physically or virtually through video conference.Accordingly, the hearing may be conducted simultaneously through physical appearance and virtual mode, depending on the choice exercised by the parties and counsel in a given case. If no such option is exercised, it will be deemed that the lawyer / party in person shall appear in virtual mode.

Live streaming of CJ court proceedings

Meanwhile, the High Court has notified that the proceedings in a limited number of matters in the court of the Chief Justice shall be live streamed for a few hours on trial basis with effect from Monday. The notice issued by the Registrar (Judicial) said, “The live streaming shall be accessible in the court’s official YouTube channel by clicking the links provided in the website or cause list notice. In order to get advance notifications regarding any upcoming broadcast in the court’s YouTube channel, users may subscribe to the channel and click the bell icon.”