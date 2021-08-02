STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Notice to BCI over Bar Council polls

However, Justice Rath made it clear that pendency of the petition shall not stand on the way of OSBC for going ahead with the election.

Published: 02nd August 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued notice to the Bar Council of India (BCI) for not holding elections to Odisha State Bar Council (OSBC) even as it has been due for over two years now.The court has also issued notice to OSBC while accepting a petition seeking its intervention for holding the elections at the earliest. Two former OSBC members Chinmay Mohanty and Sitanshu Mohan Dwibedi had filed the petition.

The single-judge bench of Justice Biswanath Rath said the court finds substance in the contention of the petition seeking election at the earliest. “Finding force in the submissions, this court is inclined to issue notice to the opposite parties on the question of admission”, Justice Rath said in his July 28 order.

The petition claimed that under Section 8 of Advocates Act-1961, the term of elected bar council is for five years which came to an end on May 5, 2019. Taking into consideration the extension of life of such body under Section 8A of the Act, there can be maximum extension of one year but in two six monthly terms. Even accepting this one-year extension from the date of publication of the result of the election, extended period has also come to an end by May 4, 2020, the petition said.

“After this date, the committee managing the bar council has no legal right and there is bound to be fresh election, but for a new body,” the petition stated.“The reason of pandemic in not holding the election may not hold good as not only the country has faced several Assembly Elections, the election to Rajya Sabha and Bar Association elections have also been conducted in the meantime,” the petition further contended.
The High Court has posted the matter to August 19. However, Justice Rath made it clear that pendency of the petition shall not stand on the way of OSBC for going ahead with the election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp