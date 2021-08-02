Odisha's Puri to watch 15 hotspot zones amid COVID unlock

By Express News Service

PURI/BHUBANESWAR: The annual Rath Yatra is over but the district administration continues to be on its toes to bring down the COVID graph which is showing no signs of slowing.

To ensure a hassle-free car festival during the prevailing pandemic situation, servitors, police personnel, Sri Jagannath temple officials and carpenters participating in the annual fete were made to undergo COVID tests four times.

Besides, train and bus services to the holy town were suspended and all entry points sealed. Curfew was imposed in Puri town during the festival.

Despite these measures and enforcement of safety guidelines for a prolonged period among residents for the annual festival, Puri continues to report new Covid cases due to which the State government has put the district in the red zone.

Sources in Health department said since curtains came down on Rath Yatra festival after Niladri Bije, Puri has reported 823 fresh positive cases. The Niladri Bije was held on July 23. On Sunday, as many as 146 new Covid cases were detected in the district.

Adding to the administration’s worry, train and bus services have resumed and devotees and visitors from across the country have started flocking Puri.

In such a scenario, there is every possibility of a surge in new COVID cases in the district.Sources said the administration has stepped up efforts to persuade all commercial establishments including hotels, lodging houses and holiday homes to strictly follow COVID protocols.

Police have identified 15 hotspots in the district where chances of violation of Covid appropriate behaviour are more. "Most of these hotspots are in Puri town such as beach, bus stand, railway station, malls and vending zones. Places which are more crowded will be the focus of our enforcement," said Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh.

A three-pronged strategy to conduct enforcement has been adopted after new guidelines were announced for the month of August. Extensive awareness and announcement through public address system will be conducted at these places.

Mall owners and other stakeholders will be asked to ensure that Covid appropriate behaviour is maintained. Stringent action will be taken against those found violating the norms, said Singh.

Besides, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) is considering to reopen the shrine for devotees and will take decision in this regard in the managing committee meeting to be held on August 4. If SJTA decides to reopen the temple doors, there is every chance of servitors getting infected.

Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahu said a district-level meeting involving all stakeholders would be conducted to finalise a standard operating procedure (SOP) as railway and bus services have resumed. So far, Puri has reported 43,560 COVID cases of which 42,011 have recovered and 360 succumbed. Currently, there are 1,549 active cases in the district.