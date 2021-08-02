STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth held on rape charge

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police on Saturday arrested a 25-year-old youth for allegedly raping a minor girl at Charmal under Rairakhol block in the district. He was identified as Suresh Mahakud (25) of Patupal village. Police said the incident took place on July 28 when the victim was returning from her college at Birmaharajpur in Sonepur district.  

The girl, a Class 12 student, was returning home when it started raining at Charmal. She was waiting under a tree along the road when the accused approached her. He dragged the victim to the nearby forest and raped her. Though she came back home and narrated her ordeal, her family decided to not file a complaint.

However, the girl’s father changed mind and lodged an FIR with Charmal police on Saturday. Charmal IIC Basanta Dalai said the victim was sent for medical examination. The accused was booked under Sections 376 and 506 of IPC besides Section 6 of POCSO Act. 

