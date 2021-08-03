17 dist judge posts to remain vacant

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court’s exercise to fill up 17 posts of district judges has ended in a naught after 14 months with not a single candidate qualifying in the Bar Competitive Examination-2020. The exercise had started with the High Court inviting applications from law graduates with seven years experience of not below 35 years and not above 45 years of age on June 6, 2020.

According to official notifications, applications 423 candidates were found eligible to appear the written test held on November 11, 2020. The candidates were asked to appear two papers of 100 marks each whereas in the judicial officers’ category, candidates were asked to appear two papers of 75 marks each. Candidates to qualify for interview were expected to secure minimum 50 pc marks in aggregate in the two written papers with not less than 45 pc marks in individual paper.

Accordingly, candidates were to be called for interview in proportion of 1:10 of the number of posts. But only five candidates qualified for the interview held on July 30. On the same day, the High Court OSD Vigilance-cum-Registrar (Examinations) issued a notice that, “None of the candidates has been selected for the posts in the cadre of District Judge in response to the advertisement no.01 of 2020”.