STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court launches live streaming of proceedings

Chief Justice S Muralidhar said these facilities were intended for the benefit of litigants, advocates and the justice delivery system at large.

Published: 03rd August 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa HC

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday launched multiple e-services including a mobile application and live streaming of the proceedings of the Chief Justice’s court. Online services like e-payment of fines in cases before the district and sub-ordinate courts and system of virtual courts in traffic related e-challan cases in Twin City Commissionerate Police area were also launched through video conference.

Chief Justice S Muralidhar said these facilities were intended for the benefit of litigants, advocates and the justice delivery system at large. He called upon the judicial officers and members of the Bar to work in cohesion and give their best in fulfilling the expectations of the common man from the justice delivery system. He said the aim of live streaming is to enhance accessibility and transparency of court proceedings.

While expecting feedbacks from all on the e-services, the CJ assured that every constructive feedback shall be promptly considered.Justice Biswajit Mohanty, Chairman of Court’s IT and Artificial Intelligence Committee, and Justice Satrughana Pujahari, former Chairman of Computer-cum- Steering Committee, also spoke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp