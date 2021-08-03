Orissa High Court launches live streaming of proceedings

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday launched multiple e-services including a mobile application and live streaming of the proceedings of the Chief Justice’s court. Online services like e-payment of fines in cases before the district and sub-ordinate courts and system of virtual courts in traffic related e-challan cases in Twin City Commissionerate Police area were also launched through video conference.

Chief Justice S Muralidhar said these facilities were intended for the benefit of litigants, advocates and the justice delivery system at large. He called upon the judicial officers and members of the Bar to work in cohesion and give their best in fulfilling the expectations of the common man from the justice delivery system. He said the aim of live streaming is to enhance accessibility and transparency of court proceedings.

While expecting feedbacks from all on the e-services, the CJ assured that every constructive feedback shall be promptly considered.Justice Biswajit Mohanty, Chairman of Court’s IT and Artificial Intelligence Committee, and Justice Satrughana Pujahari, former Chairman of Computer-cum- Steering Committee, also spoke.