Konark temple reopens with 535 tourists

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Sun temple at Konark, which gets the maximum number of visitors among all tourism sites in Odisha, got 535 tourists after it reopened on Monday. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had put in place all Covid-19 norms to ensure visitors wear masks and maintain safe distance inside the monument. As per the SOP issued by ASI, while only 2,000 tourists would be allowed inside the monument every day, no photographers or guides will be given entry.

The ticketing system has been made online and visitors asked to scan the e-tickets at the entrance. Odisha has 80 centrally-protected monuments and three museums at Ratnagiri, Lalitgiri and Konark that come under the purview of ASI and all of them were reopened on the day. While Udaygiri and Khandagiri caves got 127 tourists on the day, Ratnagiri and Lalitgiri Buddhist sites got 31 and 54 visitors respectively.