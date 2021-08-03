STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 55 lakh stolen aluminium billets seized by police

The agency had sent a consignment of 21 tonne aluminium billets from Vedanta Aluminium, Jharsuguda  to Century Extrusion Ltd at Kharagpur in a truck on July 17. 

Published: 03rd August 2021 10:21 AM

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Police on Monday arrested a truck driver for allegedly stealing aluminium billets worth Rs 55 lakh as the consignment was on its way from Vedanta Aluminium to West Bengal.Accused Sachindra Ray (40) was arrested basing on a complaint filed by Rajesh Kumar Shukla, branch manager of a Jharsuguda-based travel agency. Police also seized 32 aluminium billets worth `55 lakh from the accused’s possession, at Dhulagarh Industrial Estate in the neighbouring state. Ray is from   Kolaghat in Bengal. 

