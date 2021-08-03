Upendra Tripathy appointed OAVS chairman

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appointed Upendra Tripathy, retired IAS officer of 1980 Karnataka batch, as advisor-cum-working president and chairman of the executive committee of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan with the status and rank of a Minister of State. Besides, he will also discharge the duties as principal advisor (education) to the CM.He has volunteered to serve his home state Odisha without any salary and contribute towards transformation of education system. As commissioner of public instruction in Karnataka between 1999-2001, he introduced a number of innovations from quality of education to access and use of technology.