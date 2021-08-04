99% students clear CBSE Class X board in Odisha  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A whopping 99.21 per cent students from Odisha cleared the annual Class X Board Examination-2021 conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Compared to last year’s success rate of 91.5 per cent, the State has reported a 7.71 per cent jump this time. Since the annual examination was scrapped due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the CBSE assessed students through alternative evaluation criteria.

A total 43,630 Class X students from the State were assessed for the exams out of which 43,288 cleared, CBSE Regional Director for Bhubaneswar region T Mate said. The entire Bhubaneswar region, comprising Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal registered 99.62 per cent pass rate - 7.92 per cent more than last year’s 91.7 per cent.

Around 1.11 lakh students from the region were assessed and over 1.06 lakh declared pass. Pass percentage of Chhattisgarh remained 99.4, while it was 99.49 per cent in West Bengal. Trivandrum region was the top performer in the country with a pass rate of 99.99 per cent.

Meanwhile, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas, the State-run model schools affiliated to CBSE, registered over 98 per cent results, around 18 per cent more than previous year.