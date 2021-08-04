BJP seeks Jharsuguda railway station uplift

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP State Secretary Tankadhar Tripathy has sought intervention of Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for creation of a railway division in Jharsuguda and overall development of Brajrajnagar and Jharsuguda railway stations.

Tripathy in a letter to the Union Minister urged to take measures for creation of a special railway division for Jharsuguda and upgradation of the Jharsuguda railway station along with construction of Chowklpada and Balijori overbridge.

He sought steps for construction of railway dumping yard at Jharsuguda and construction of Jharsuguda-Ambikapur line. The Jharsuguda railway station functioning since 1895 acts as a central point for movement of trains in the region. Tripathy added that modernisation of the station and development of infrastructure in the region including Sundargarh is important as around 60 per cent people of the area depend on it.