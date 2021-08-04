STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DGP inaugurates NH traffic police station in Cuttack

DGP Abhay on Tuesday inaugurated the new building of National Highway traffic police station at Pratap Nagari on the outskirts of Cuttack city. 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  DGP Abhay on Tuesday inaugurated the new building of National Highway traffic police station at Pratap Nagari on the outskirts of Cuttack city. 

Addressing media persons, Abhay said that the offices of DCP Traffic, ACP Traffic and other senior officers along with a small barrack will function from the premises of the new building. Stating that Odisha government has been emphasising on traffic management, Abhay said 500 traffic posts were created across the State including areas under the jurisdiction of Commissionerate last year.  

Twin City Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi said that the National Highway Traffic Police Station was earlier set up at Phulnakhara for proper implementation of traffic management and check fatal accidents on Bhubaneswar-Cuttack National Highway.

However, the Traffic Police Station was running from a small building. There was the need for a full-fledged traffic police station as the Transport department has planned to install cameras on the National Highway in the coming days.

The footages captured on the CCTVs will be monitored from the new traffic police station, he informed.  Among others, Additional Police Commissioner Rekha Lohani, Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh and Traffic DCP KK Panigrahi attended the inauguration ceremony. 
 

