STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

FUMoR, the miniature robot by NIT-Rourkela to aid patients, elderly

The functional primary prototype of the Flexible Universal Modular Robot (FUMoR) Version 1.0 has been developed at the National Institute of Technology - Rourkela.

Published: 04th August 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Miniature robot developed by  Dr D Roy of BARC and Prof S Chakraverty of NIT-R | Express

Miniature robot developed by  Dr D Roy of BARC and Prof S Chakraverty of NIT-R | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:   At a time when a large chunk of elderly population is forced to live a life of isolation, even in a bedridden state, a miniature robot promises help and companionship. Envisaged to act as a personal companion of those in bed at hospitals or elderly person at home, the functional primary prototype of the Flexible Universal Modular Robot (FUMoR) Version 1.0 has been developed at the National Institute of Technology - Rourkela (NIT-R). 

A collaboration between a mathematics professor of the host institute Prof Snehasish Chakraverty and a senior scientist of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Dr Debanik Roy, the project is funded by the Department of Science & Technology (DST). 

FUMoR v1.0 is capable of intelligent and efficient grasping of very small objects such as medicines, cotton ball, paper clips, spoons and other engineering and medical/surgical components. It is designed to guide and help elderly persons at home in day-to-day needs like assistance in feeding and medicines. 

Conceptualised and designed by Roy, who is also an adjunct professor of Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI), the dynamic model and vibration analysis of the system has been carried out by Chakraverty. 

The unique features of the indigenously-built prototype include its miniature gripper, flexibility and portability, along with a flexible link in gooseneck structure, novel miniature gripper with infrared sensor, adjustable base height and vertical positioning and table-mounted mounted assembly for home and confined work space applications, explained Chakraverty. 

Weighing around seven kilogram with a dimension of 400X600 mm, it has a translational motion of 0-100 mm and rotational motion of 0-270 degree. “In the next version, we hope to introduce voice-based command and face recognition feature and in a few years, it may be released as a commercial home appliance product,” said Roy.

Chakraverty said detailed analysis of the uncertain dynamic analysis of the flexible robot remains a challenge and they are working on ensuring precise grasp of tiny objects with better repeatability. NIT-R sources said further funding is needed to improve and add more features. 

Defining qualities

  • Miniature gripper
  • Flexible link in gooseneck structure
  • Novel miniature gripper with infrared sensor
  • Adjustable base height and vertical positioning
  • Table-mounted assembly 
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Institute of Technology - Rourkela miniature robot invention Flexible Universal Modular Robot FUMoR
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp