STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, 5T Secretary review projects in Balangir

The officers also reviewed progress of construction of a liquid medical oxygen and PSA plant at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital.

Published: 05th August 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

CS SC Mahapatra and 5T Secretary VK Pandian at a review meeting

CS SC Mahapatra and 5T Secretary VK Pandian at a review meeting | Express

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra along with 5T Secretary VK Pandian on Wednesday visited Lower Suktel Irrigation Project site and reviewed progress of construction of dam and spillway. They directed authorities to complete the work on spillway by June next year.The top officers also reviewed ongoing projects along with Principal Secretary of Water Resources department Anu Garg and NHM Mission Director Shalini Pandit.  

The team of officers visited Deogaon panchayat samiti high school and PP Academy in Balangir town to inspect infrastructure upgradation projects. During interaction with students, teachers and alumni, it was apprised that 24 schools in the district will be renovated under the school transformation programme of 5T initiative. The schools will have modern facilities like smart classrooms, science laboratories and e-libraries. 

The officers also reviewed progress of construction of a liquid medical oxygen and PSA plant at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital. They took stock of Covid-19 situation in the district and reviewed the administration’s preparedness to tackle a possible third wave. They went to the construction site of a 650-bed teaching hospital of Bhima Bhoi Medical College and instructed officials to complete the work on time. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suresh Chandra Mahapatra VK Pandian Balangir
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp