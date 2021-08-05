Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, 5T Secretary review projects in Balangir

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra along with 5T Secretary VK Pandian on Wednesday visited Lower Suktel Irrigation Project site and reviewed progress of construction of dam and spillway. They directed authorities to complete the work on spillway by June next year.The top officers also reviewed ongoing projects along with Principal Secretary of Water Resources department Anu Garg and NHM Mission Director Shalini Pandit.

The team of officers visited Deogaon panchayat samiti high school and PP Academy in Balangir town to inspect infrastructure upgradation projects. During interaction with students, teachers and alumni, it was apprised that 24 schools in the district will be renovated under the school transformation programme of 5T initiative. The schools will have modern facilities like smart classrooms, science laboratories and e-libraries.

The officers also reviewed progress of construction of a liquid medical oxygen and PSA plant at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital. They took stock of Covid-19 situation in the district and reviewed the administration’s preparedness to tackle a possible third wave. They went to the construction site of a 650-bed teaching hospital of Bhima Bhoi Medical College and instructed officials to complete the work on time.