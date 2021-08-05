Enforcement Directorate registers case against former OSSC official

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case against former Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) official Biranchi Narayan Sahoo under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on Wednesday.The Vigilance Directorate had arrested him on July 31 for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets amounting to Rs 3.51 crore. The Vigilance wing has taken him on remand for four days.

Sources said the anti-corruption agency officers have collected information regarding the different periods during which Sahoo accumulated assets worth crores. He has allegedly acquired them in the years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2012 and 2015, they added.Two teams from Vigilance Directorate and as many teams from Bhubaneswar Vigilance division are interrogating Sahoo.

He was given compulsory retirement by the State government on Monday. Earlier, Vigilance sleuths had informed that he was in possession of two double-storey buildings, 14 plots, gold ornaments weighing 1.5 amounting to Rs 60 lakh, insurance deposits of over Rs 56 lakh, among other things.