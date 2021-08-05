Follow Covid norms or face complete lockdown again, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik warns people

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cautioning people against letting the guard down following relaxation of restrictions across the State, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday warned that the government will be forced to reimpose complete lockdown again if citizens continue to disregard Covid appropriate behaviour.

In a video address to the State, Naveen expressed serious concern over the rush at different markets and public places following the unlock process initiated by the government.“Such irresponsible behaviour is very dangerous. We are inviting danger for us and our near and dear ones. The infection rate will again surge even before we realise,” he said.

Stating that the battle against the virus is still continuing, the Chief Minister said that cases are increasing in other states though the situation is stable in Bhubaneswar. He said that the State government is going for gradual unlocking taking into consideration the livelihood of the people.

“Coronavirus is still going strong and can attack anytime. Markets, shops and all activities have been opened as the livelihood of people is at stake. At the same time, lives are important. We should not be negligent to our safety. Everyone should wear masks and adhere to the social distancing norms. Crowding and gatherings should be avoided as also unnecessary venturing out of homes,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that experts have warned about a third wave of Covid-19 and in many countries the situation has once again become very serious. The second wave of the pandemic did not spare anybody from elderly people to children, he reminded the people and urged them not to become complacent.

He said that coronavirus can attack anyone including the fully vaccinated people. Although vaccines can reduce the severity of illness, people can still get infected and spread the virus. “We can tackle a possible third wave and lower its intensity by behaving responsibly,” Naveen said and added there would no other option than reimposing complete lockdown if people continue to defy the norms.