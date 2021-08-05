STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt mulls separate department for western Odisha

However, a senior BJD leader said the government will have to very cautious in taking such a decision as it may lead to similar demands from other regions.

Published: 05th August 2021

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant move, the State government is planning to create a new Western Odisha department to deal with development and other requirements of the region.The matter is likely to be taken up in one of the meetings of the State Cabinet before the Monsoon session of the Assembly in September. A Bill in this regard is likely to be brought during the session. 

Sources said the reason given for creation of a separate department for western Odisha is to direct focus solely on the requirements of the region. At present, development work related to the area is taken up separately by different departments causing delay. Creation of a separate department is also likely to neutralise the feeling of neglect among the people towards the State government.  

The government has already increased budget of the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) to `200 crore and also opened its subordinate offices at many places. However, the WODC has not taken up any project so far in the area.Though the possibility of a separate department is being talked about, there is no formal word from the government in this regard so far. Sources said the government will make a formal announcement after considering all aspects. 

However, a senior BJD leader said the government will have to very cautious in taking such a decision as it may lead to similar demands from other regions.The government had created Mission Shakti department in June this year. Sources said there is a likelihood that two ministers will be given charge of the Western Odisha and Mission Shakti departments. Sources maintained that things will be clear during next week when the government will take a decision on convening the Assembly session.

Odisha Cabinet
