STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Koraput tops Niti Aayog ranking in education

This positioning is expected to aid the district collectors to focus more on these sectors and improve their ranking in future. 

Published: 05th August 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Education, admission

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

4BHUBANESWAR: The tribal-dominated Koraput district has topped the list of aspirational districts in the country in the education sector for the month of June 2021.Releasing the ‘delta ranking’ in education sector for June, the Central government think tank Niti Aayog placed Koraput at the top and Balangir at third place among the top-5 of the 112 aspirational districts of the country. The other districts among the top-5 are Barpeta in Assam (2nd), Haridwar in Uttarakhand (4th) and Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh (5th).

Congratulating the five districts, Niti Aayog in a tweet said, “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.”Union Education Minister Dhamendra Pradhan has also congratulated all stakeholders for the improved rankings of the five districts in the education sector.“Koraput and Balangir in Odisha, Barpeta (Assam), Haridwar (Uttarakhand) and Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh) have topped the NITI Aayog’s aspirational districts delta ranking in education sector for the month of June, 2021,” said Pradhan.

The ‘delta ranking’ for the aspirational districts measures the incremental progress made by them across six developmental areas of health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development, and basic infrastructure. The ranking factors validated data from household surveys conducted by NITI Aayog. The surveys were carried out in all aspirational districts. The ‘delta ranking’ combines the innovative use of data science with pragmatic administration, keeping the district at the focus of inclusive development. This positioning is expected to aid the district collectors to focus more on these sectors and improve their ranking in future. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koratpur Niti Aayog ranking
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp