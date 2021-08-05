Koraput tops Niti Aayog ranking in education

By Express News Service

4BHUBANESWAR: The tribal-dominated Koraput district has topped the list of aspirational districts in the country in the education sector for the month of June 2021.Releasing the ‘delta ranking’ in education sector for June, the Central government think tank Niti Aayog placed Koraput at the top and Balangir at third place among the top-5 of the 112 aspirational districts of the country. The other districts among the top-5 are Barpeta in Assam (2nd), Haridwar in Uttarakhand (4th) and Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh (5th).

Congratulating the five districts, Niti Aayog in a tweet said, “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.”Union Education Minister Dhamendra Pradhan has also congratulated all stakeholders for the improved rankings of the five districts in the education sector.“Koraput and Balangir in Odisha, Barpeta (Assam), Haridwar (Uttarakhand) and Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh) have topped the NITI Aayog’s aspirational districts delta ranking in education sector for the month of June, 2021,” said Pradhan.

The ‘delta ranking’ for the aspirational districts measures the incremental progress made by them across six developmental areas of health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development, and basic infrastructure. The ranking factors validated data from household surveys conducted by NITI Aayog. The surveys were carried out in all aspirational districts. The ‘delta ranking’ combines the innovative use of data science with pragmatic administration, keeping the district at the focus of inclusive development. This positioning is expected to aid the district collectors to focus more on these sectors and improve their ranking in future.

