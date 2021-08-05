Maoist supporter arrested in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A Maoist supporter was arrested from his house at Jhalbahal village within Lathor police limits on Wednesday. Patnagarh SDPO Jyotirmaya Abhukta said Duryodhan Bariha (40) was a supporter of the Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund Division, which is active in Bender, Chandel and Gandhamardhan Hill region since 2013.

He used to provide ration, medicines, shelter and logistics support to the Maoists. Abhukta said Duryodhan also worked for BBM Division chief Bikash. This apart, he had actively participated in acts of violence like the murder of Trilochan Taria in 2019 and had given shelter and facilitated the treatment of Maoist cadre Ramesh who was injured in exchange of fire with security forces last year. Several booklets, leaflets and Mao posters were seized from Duryodhan’s house.