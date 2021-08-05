STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Special wing to probe crime against women, children in Odisha

It will be headed by an IG-rank officer, have State-wide jurisdiction

Published: 05th August 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The much-needed Crime Against Women and Children Wing (CAW&CW) of Odisha Police seems to be taking shape with the State government deciding to make it operational under the Crime Branch (CB) until a special police station is set up.In the wake of the Nayagarh minor girl rape and murder incident, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in December last year had announced creation of the special wing to investigate into offences against women and children.

At a high-level meeting here recently, it has been decided that all important cases related to crimes against women and children now under investigation by the CB will be monitored by the wing headed by an IG-rank officer. The CAW&CW will have State-wide jurisdiction and will be notified as a police station soon. “But, till then all cases for CAW&CW will be registered at CID police station. All cases of crime against women and children registered at different police stations in the State will be transferred to the wing,” said a Home department official.   

The special wing will study trends and patterns of all categories of crimes against women and children across the State in order to develop strategies for detection, prosecution and prevention of such crimes and for developing improved counselling strategies to deal with victims as well as juvenile offenders.It will monitor investigations in specific important cases of crimes against women and children in order to ensure successful prosecution. It will co-ordinate with other State police forces, CBI and Interpol for dealing with organised criminal gangs indulging in human trafficking. Special community policing initiatives will be adopted to stop crimes against women and children, the official said.

The new wing will also deal with offences related to IT Act, misuse of internet and social media for committing crime against women and children.A legal advisor in the rank of a public prosecutor will be appointed. Apart from extending legal advice, the officer will scrutinise investigation reports and chargesheets, identify common defects of investigation and conduct remedial programmes for the investigating officers.

ADG (Crime Branch) Sanjeeb Panda said the approval for the special wing has been obtained and 60 posts including two Additional SPs, 10 DSPs, four inspectors and 10 sub-inspectors besides one cyber forensic expert and an IT expert have been sanctioned. “The wing will monitor all cases and investigate special and important cases like the Crime Branch. We have proposed the State Forensic Science Laboratory building to be its headquarter. The wing will function once the manpower is recruited in the next couple of months,” he said.

NCRB data

20,274 crimes against women in 2018 
23,183 in 2019 
Odisha was ranked second after Uttar Pradesh
5,217 crimes against children in 2018 
7,012 in 2019
2,984 rape cases registered in 2020

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha crimes Crime againt women Crime against children
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp