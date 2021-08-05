Two statues and a separating wall stoke controversy in Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Installation of statue of former MLA late Bishnu Das next to the idol of Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das, a legendary freedom fighter and pioneering social reformer, at local market in Raghunathpur has stoked controversy. After the move drew criticism, the administration in a bid to calm the nerves has decided to erect a wall between the two images.

Social activists and Congress members on Wednesday launched an indefinite hunger strike protesting installation of the image of Das. His statue had been installed near that of Utkalmani under one roof at Raghunathpur Bazaar by local BJD leaders who decided to unveil it on July 25 but local administration cancelled the event due to weekend shutdown and kept the statue covered.

Subsequently, both Congress and BJP members met Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra and Raghunathpur BDO Jitendra Nayak and submitted memorandum demanding to shift Das’ statue to another spot on the ground that it was disrespectful to Utkalmani. The issue was also opposed by many outfits of Jagatsinghpur including Navnirman Krushak Sangathan.

Despite the opposition, the statue was unveiled on July 29 which was protested by both BJP and Congress workers. To pacify them, the local administration covered the image and assured the Opposition leaders to shift it elsewhere. However, the administration changed its decision and planned to erect a wall between the statues. It pressed workers to construct the wall on Tuesday.

Protesting this, the Krushak Sangathan and Congress leaders launched an indefinite hunger strike at the spot on the day and threatened to intensify the stir if the statue of Das is not shifted.BDO Jitendra Nayak said to maintain law and order situation, the administration decided to separate the two statues by erecting a wall between the them and creating separate entrances.

Three statues of the late MLA were scheduled to be installed at Biridi, Raghunathpur and Tirtol blocks to commemorate his first death anniversary on July 7.