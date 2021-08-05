STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Two statues and a separating wall stoke controversy in Jagatsinghpur

Despite the opposition, the statue was unveiled on July 29 which was protested by both BJP and Congress workers.

Published: 05th August 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders on hunger strike near the statue of Utkalmani

Congress leaders on hunger strike near the statue of Utkalmani. | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Installation of statue of former MLA late Bishnu Das next to the idol of Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das, a legendary freedom fighter and pioneering social reformer, at local market in Raghunathpur has stoked controversy. After the move drew criticism, the administration in a bid to calm the nerves has decided to erect a wall between the two images.

Social activists and Congress members on Wednesday launched an indefinite hunger strike protesting installation of the image of Das. His statue had been installed near that of Utkalmani under one roof at Raghunathpur Bazaar by local BJD leaders who decided to unveil it on July 25 but local administration cancelled the event due to weekend shutdown and kept the statue covered.

Subsequently, both Congress and BJP members met Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra and Raghunathpur BDO Jitendra Nayak and submitted memorandum demanding to shift Das’ statue to another spot on the ground that it was disrespectful to Utkalmani. The issue was also opposed by many outfits of Jagatsinghpur including Navnirman Krushak Sangathan.

Despite the opposition, the statue was unveiled on July 29 which was protested by both BJP and Congress workers. To pacify them, the local administration covered the image and assured the Opposition leaders to shift it elsewhere. However, the administration changed its decision and planned to erect a wall between the statues. It pressed workers to construct the wall on Tuesday.  

Protesting this, the Krushak Sangathan and Congress leaders launched an indefinite hunger strike at the spot on the day and threatened to intensify the stir if the statue of Das is not shifted.BDO Jitendra Nayak said to maintain law and order situation, the administration decided to separate the two statues by erecting a wall between the them and creating separate entrances. 

Three statues of the late MLA were scheduled to be installed at Biridi, Raghunathpur and Tirtol blocks to commemorate his first death anniversary on July 7.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagatsinghpur Bishnu Das
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp