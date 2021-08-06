Mahanadi Coalfields Limited invites bids for managing MIMSAR

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) which is at loggerheads with the State government with regard to management of Mahanadi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (MIMSAR) at Talcher has invited bids from private parties for the purpose.

MCL CMD PK Sinha said the evaluation process of the bidding to award the contract to the most suitable party is on. “MCL is keen to start the academic session at the medical college at the earliest,” he said. Angul Collector Siddhartha Shankar Swain hoped the tender is awarded soon.