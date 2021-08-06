Sarala Puraskar for noted Odia writer Paramita Satpathy  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Noted Odia writer Paramita Satpathy will be conferred the prestigious Sarala Puraskar for her novel Abhipreta Kala (A Time Desired).

Published in 2016, the novel is based on the freedom struggle of Odisha. The writer will be awarded with a citation and cash reward of Rs 5 lakh. A Kendriya Sahitya Akademi awardee for her book Prapti in 2016, Satpathy has seven short story collections and three novels to her credit.

Some of her popular short story collections include Bibidha Aswopna (1997), Bhashakshara (2000), Birala Rupaka (2003), Antaranga Chhala (2006), Kurei Phula (2009) and Nari Kabi O Anyamane (2015). And several of her works have been translated in Hindi and English languages.

The award was announced by the Sarala Puraskar Committee on Thursday. In view of the Covid-19 situation, no function will be held this time and the award will be conferred upon Satpathy at her home.

This is the 42nd edition of the literary award, which was instituted by Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPaCT) in 1980.

Sarala Puraskar is recognised as the foremost literary award of the State. Awardees of the Ila Panda Sangeet Samman and Ila Panda Chitrakala Samman will be announced soon, said a release by the IMPaCT.