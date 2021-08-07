Bring top honchos under purview of Vigilance probe: Odisha BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra on Friday demanded that the chairman, member and secretary of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) be brought under the purview of investigation. Dubbing the OSSC as a house of corruption, Mohapatra said the arrest of Biranchi Narayan Sahoo, private secretary to the member of the commission, is not enough.

"If the chairman and member of the commission do not know what is happening within their office, then they should be immediately removed and proceeded against as per the law," he said.

"It is an open secret that the recruitment by the OSSC was a tendering process and the highest bidders were awarded government jobs. This is precisely the reason why the DGP decided to conduct recruitment to the State Police without going through the OSSC," Mohapatra alleged.

He called upon the Vigilance to issue a public notice inviting complaints regarding frauds in OSSC.