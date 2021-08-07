STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-Odisha Staff Selection Commission official sold over 900 insurance policies

The ex-official's wife, Sudhanshubala, was working as an insurance agent with a private company since 2009.

corruption, bribe

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: State Vigilance has learnt that tainted Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) official Biranchi Narayan Sahoo reportedly made a fortune by selling over 900 insurance policies in the last 10 years.

Biranchi's wife, Sudhanshubala, was working as an insurance agent with a private company since 2009. During his interrogation on four-day police remand, Biranchi told the investigators that he committed a mistake by involving himself in selling insurance policies while being an employee of OSSC.

"Biranchi was proactively involved in selling insurance policies rather than performing his official duties in OSSC. He had also sold insurance policies to some job applicants," said a Vigilance officer.

This could, however, prove tricky for the probe. Pinning the OSSC official on the basis of his involvement in insurance business could mean that wealth accumulated would have his wife's share and not entirely his thereby making it an income tax issue. Linking it to applicants who bought policies would be a difficult task.

During searches at Biranchi’s property, the anti-corruption agency officers had seized about 114 admit cards. Vigilance officials scrutinised the documents and found out that 107 admit card holders have not secured any job in OSSC. However, seven admit cards are under investigation.

