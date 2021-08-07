STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers rush to get urea, police deployed at outlets

The Koraput district administration had to deploy police force at fertiliser outlets in Jeypore as farmers made a mad rush for urea on Friday. 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  The Koraput district administration had to deploy police force at fertiliser outlets in Jeypore as farmers made a mad rush for urea on Friday. The panic buying among farmers was triggered by rumours that there will be no supply of fertilisers by the government in future. On the day, outlets under Jeypore Fertiliser Federation, particularly the one near the airstrip, witnessed a huge rush of farmers leading to unease in the area.

Apprehending law and order situation, the Agriculture department and federation officials sought help from police to maintain law and order during distribution of fertiliser from the outlets. Sources said many farmers had to return empty handed due to rush at fertiliser outlets. Ganesh Nayak, a farmer of Dhanpur village, said, “I had come since early in the morning with the hope of getting urea. However, I could not due to overcrowding at the outlet.”

Similarly, Raju Madala of Ambaguda panchayat said this is the crucial time for applying urea on crops but he is yet to get the fertiliser. Till reports last came in, farmers were still waiting at fertiliser outlets in Borrigumma, Kotpad, Kundra, Kumuli and Boipariguda  to collect their share. 

Urea shortage has been looming over Jeypore, Kundra, Boipariguda and Kotpad since the last one month and accordingly, the demand for the fertiliser has shot up in these pockets. From July 28, urea supply to Koraput has increased and the fertiliser has been distributed to different large area multi-purpose societies (LAMPS) and outlets of the Agriculture department. 

Official sources said the district administration has set a target to procure 14,000 MT of urea for the ensuing kharif season and so far, 8,580 MT has been supplied by the government. In view of the situation, the administration has formed task force in every block to monitor the distribution. 

District agriculture officer Bharat Chandra Nath said high demand for urea among farmers is causing rush at fertiliser outlets. “Farmers should not panic as adequate amount of the fertiliser is being regularly supplied to the district. The situation will improve in next few days,” he added.
 

