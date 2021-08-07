STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches nine online services of Energy department

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the electrical workforce of the State such as electrical workmen, supervisors and contractors can now apply online for grant and renewal of their licences. 

Published: 07th August 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched nine online services of Energy department. These services have been integrated to a single platform and will be available to beneficiaries at www.edistrict.odisha.gov.in and www.eicelectricityodisha.nic.in.

Stating that delivering hassle-free services to the people has always been top most priority of his government, the Chief Minister said, "The government is committed to bring such transformations in every sphere of life. He said these online services will be greatly beneficial for industries, commercial establishments besides the skilled electrical workforce of our State."

The Chief Minister said that with the new online platform, the electrical workforce of the State such as electrical workmen, supervisors and contractors can now apply online for grant and renewal of their licences. 

Inclusion of the online services such as electrical licensing, safety inspections and testing shall greatly facilitate the industries, he said and added that it will help commercial establishments and other stakeholders in obtaining the required approval digitally without any physical interface in a time bound manner. Minister of State for Energy Dibya Shankar Mishra and senior officials were present.

Services Available

  • Drawing approvals of electrical works

  • Normal inspection

  • Emergency inspection and issue report

  • Testing and calibration of electrical instruments

  • Workman permit

  • Supervisor licence

  • Temporary project licence for projects

  • Chartered electrical safety engineer certificate

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Energy Department Odisha Energy department
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp