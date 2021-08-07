Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches nine online services of Energy department

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched nine online services of Energy department. These services have been integrated to a single platform and will be available to beneficiaries at www.edistrict.odisha.gov.in and www.eicelectricityodisha.nic.in.

Stating that delivering hassle-free services to the people has always been top most priority of his government, the Chief Minister said, "The government is committed to bring such transformations in every sphere of life. He said these online services will be greatly beneficial for industries, commercial establishments besides the skilled electrical workforce of our State."

The Chief Minister said that with the new online platform, the electrical workforce of the State such as electrical workmen, supervisors and contractors can now apply online for grant and renewal of their licences.

Inclusion of the online services such as electrical licensing, safety inspections and testing shall greatly facilitate the industries, he said and added that it will help commercial establishments and other stakeholders in obtaining the required approval digitally without any physical interface in a time bound manner. Minister of State for Energy Dibya Shankar Mishra and senior officials were present.

Services Available