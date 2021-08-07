STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government directs districts not to reduce COVID-19 testing

The Health and Family Welfare department has directed all collectors, municipal commissioners and CDMOs to conduct as many tests needed in their respective jurisdictions and not reduce the target.

Published: 07th August 2021 08:32 AM

Bhubaneswar COVID

An artist busy painting on walls on the theme of COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided not to reduce COVID-19 testing even if districts report zero cases until the targeted population is fully vaccinated. The Health and Family Welfare department has directed all collectors, municipal commissioners and CDMOs to conduct as many tests needed in their respective jurisdictions and not reduce the target till further orders.

The Health department has asked districts and civic body officials to conduct random testing of people in crowded places like vegetable and fish markets, people coming to hospitals, vendors, daily wage labourers, drivers, security personnel and railway passengers after several districts blamed people for not willing for tests.

"There should be no complacency in testing. Districts have been warned to be accountable for the consequences if they do not follow the strategy and give room for the infection to spread," Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said. 

The State reported 1,208 new cases and 66 deaths taking the tally to 9,84,731 and death toll to 6,302. Khurda district recorded the highest 399 cases, including 335 from Bhubaneswar, followed by 173 in Cuttack. Boudh did not report any new cases for the second consecutive day. 

As many as 69,369 tests were conducted.

