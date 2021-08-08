IIM-S, Flipkart to join hands for promoting small businesses from Odisha

Mayank Pani By

Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Weavers, artisans and small businesses from the State will soon be able to sell their products globally through e-commerce company, Flipkart.

In a bid to promote artisans from rural areas, the Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur (IIM-S) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Flipkart soon.

The announcement by IIM-S came on National Handloom Day.

Through the partnership, IIM-Sambalpur and Flipkart will leverage their expertise and knowledge to create an operational framework to support under-served communities by helping them build capacity and enhance market reach.

Flipkart executives will also actively participate in the programme by sharing operational know-how, market and consumer insights.

The company will also explore opportunities to enable pan-India market access for products created by entrepreneurs, MSMEs and artisans through its market place.

IIM-S director Prof Mahadeo Prasad Jaiswal said the partnership with Flipkart will help strengthen the spirit of entrepreneurship by creating opportunities to leverage technology and accelerate growth for small businesses and artisans.

“By combining institutional learning and practical industry experience, we aim to provide entrepreneurs best practices and deeper insight on how to leverage e-commerce for their growth. We are hopeful that weavers, artisans and farmers will leverage this opportunity to showcase their skills and high-quality traditional heritage products to a national consumer base and reach new heights and recognition,” he said.

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Flipkart Group Rajneesh Kumar said, the company aspires to leverage locally developed world-class technology to create a positive impact in the lives of countless entrepreneurs and underserved communities from across India leading to inclusive economic growth.

“Our team’s expertise, technology, learnings and insights serving a pan-India market will come very handy for MSMEs, artisans and the Odisha handicraft industry through this partnership with IIM Sambalpur,” he added.

Under the ‘Flipkart Samarth’ initiative, the company has partnered with several states, including Odisha.

In its partnership with State Institute for Development of Arts & Crafts (SIDAC), the company is helping on board renowned Odia brands such as Boyanika, Utkalika and Sambalpuri Bastralaya on the e-commerce marketplace.

With the help of Flipkart, handloom and handicraft artisans living in remote Odisha are now able to market their products to consumers across India better, Kumar said.

