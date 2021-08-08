STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

IIM-S, Flipkart to join hands for promoting small businesses from Odisha

They will leverage their expertise to create a framework to support the communities by helping them build capacity and enhance market reach, writes Mayank Pani.

Published: 08th August 2021 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Flipkart

Flipkart (File photo| AP)

By Mayank Pani
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Weavers, artisans and small businesses from the State will soon be able to sell their products globally through e-commerce company, Flipkart.

In a bid to promote artisans from rural areas, the Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur (IIM-S) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Flipkart soon. 

The announcement by IIM-S came on National Handloom Day.

Through the partnership, IIM-Sambalpur and Flipkart will leverage their expertise and knowledge to create an operational framework to support under-served communities by helping them build capacity and enhance market reach. 

Flipkart executives will also actively participate in the programme by sharing operational know-how, market and consumer insights.

The company will also explore opportunities to enable pan-India market access for products created by entrepreneurs, MSMEs and artisans through its market place. 

IIM-S director Prof Mahadeo Prasad Jaiswal said the partnership with Flipkart will help strengthen the spirit of entrepreneurship by creating opportunities to leverage technology and accelerate growth for small businesses and artisans.

“By combining institutional learning and practical industry experience, we aim to provide entrepreneurs best practices and deeper insight on how to leverage e-commerce for their growth. We are hopeful that weavers, artisans and farmers will leverage this opportunity to showcase their skills and high-quality traditional heritage products to a national consumer base and reach new heights and recognition,” he said.

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Flipkart Group Rajneesh Kumar said, the company aspires to leverage locally developed world-class technology to create a positive impact in the lives of countless entrepreneurs and underserved communities from across India leading to inclusive economic growth.

“Our team’s expertise, technology, learnings and insights serving a pan-India market will come very handy for MSMEs, artisans and the Odisha handicraft industry through this partnership with IIM Sambalpur,” he added.

Under the ‘Flipkart Samarth’ initiative, the company has partnered with several states, including Odisha.

In its partnership with State Institute for Development of Arts & Crafts (SIDAC), the company is helping on board renowned Odia brands such as Boyanika, Utkalika and Sambalpuri Bastralaya on the e-commerce marketplace.  

With the help of Flipkart, handloom and handicraft artisans living in remote Odisha are now able to market their products to consumers across India better, Kumar said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Flipkart Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur National Handloom Day
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp