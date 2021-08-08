STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court deplores change of advocate without NOC

The Orissa High Court has called for a halt to the unhealthy practice of change of advocate without no objection certificate (NOC) from the previous lawyer as it is contrary to law and legal ethics.

Published: 08th August 2021 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has called for a halt to the unhealthy practice of change of advocate without no objection certificate (NOC) from the previous lawyer as it is contrary to law and legal ethics.

The court said, “The Registry officials must take adequate measures to ensure that in case the engaged counsel in a particular case is sought to be changed, the latest vakalatnama must be accompanied with NOC. The call came while considering a bail application in which the violation was noticed on Wednesday."

The single-judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi said the Registry should not have accepted the vakalatnama without NOC from the previous advocate or he letter of consent from the petitioner concerned as such deviation.

“The Registry need to be more vigilant while accepting vakalatnama seeking change of advocates. They should allow such changes only when there is a consent from the previous advocate or a letter of consent from the client, so that unintended chaotic situation can be avoided,” Justice Panigrahi said.

“It is very often seen that without obtaining the consent from the previous advocate, another advocate files vakalatnama which marks a disturbing trend. When the matter is taken on board, the appearance of so many advocates creates a chaotic situation”, the judge said.

“The procedures and rules have a sanctity and they should not be violated by the advocates and the staff either in a collusion or individually”, he said.

Panigrahi said while strongly deploring the tendency of advocates filing vakalatnamas in the midst of the proceedings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp