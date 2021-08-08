Residents around Bhitarkanika National Park panic as crocodile drags man into river; body missing

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Rising cases of crocodile attacks continue to create panic around Bhitarkanika National Park as one more person from Shrirampur village was reportedly dragged into the river by a crocodile on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Basant Parida, a farmer. This is the fourth attack in three months around the park.

Eyewitnesses said Parida was dragged by an estuarine crocodile while taking bath in the river. Villagers present there raised an alarm and tried to save him but it in vain.

Shrirampur sarpanch Biranchi Dash said the crocodile suddenly emerged out of knee-deep water and dragged Parida.

On being informed, forest officials, fire brigade personnel and locals launched a search operation. Till reports last came in, Parida’s body was not retrieved.

DFO Bhitarkanika JD Pati said compensation of Rs 4lakh will be provided to the kin of the deceased as per norms.

“The department has erected barricades in about 30 ponds and river ghats in the park and nearby areas to prevent crocodiles from straying into water bodies near human habitations,” he said.