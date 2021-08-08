Temple renovation work halted in Odisha's Baripada

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Members of Math Mandir Surakshya Samiti on Saturday halted the ongoing renovation of Haribaldevjew temple here alleging sub-standard work being carried out by the contractor.

The samiti members led by its president Vanoo Mitra Acharay and secretary Pradosh Kumar Das alleged that the contractor entrusted the task of renovating the shrine has used poor quality materials which would not last long. Das said the issue was raised with the Collector and Sub-Collector but in vain.

He said the engineer responsible for supervising the works has not visited the site yet. Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said the Works department had taken up the task of monitoring the quality of renovation work at the shrine.

The department was instructed to ensure the work undertaken was of the highest quality. If any faults are detected in the works, then necessary action will be initiated against the contractor, he assured.