Foreign job racket kingpin from Tamil Nadu nabbed in Odisha

Police found that 20 unemployed youths of Ganjam and other places in the State have paid around Rs 8.51 lakh to the accused’s firm for jobs abroad.

Published: 09th August 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 07:30 AM

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Berhampur police has arrested a fraudster of Tamil Nadu for cheating several unemployed youths of Ganjam district by promising them jobs in foreign countries. He was identified as Subramanian Veerasamy (45) of TN’s Cuddalore district. ASP Pravat Routray said posing as CEO of New Life Way VISA Consultancy Ltd at Pennadam in Cuddalore, Subramanian appointed agents at various places through whom he collected original passports of candidates as well as money from job aspirants for VISA processing and purchasing air tickets.

The ASP said during investigation, police found that 20 unemployed youths of Ganjam and other places in the State have paid around Rs 8.51 lakh to the accused’s firm for jobs abroad.  Last year, one Manas Ranjan Mohanty of Harsha Vihar in Berhampur came in contact with Subramanian’s agent Sanjay Jena of Bhubaneswar. Sanjay assured Manas that the firm is sending youths to foreign countries like Maldives and Brunei for different jobs. Believing him, the victim handed over necessary documents and Rs 50,000.

However, after waiting for months, Manas did not receive any appointment letter. Dejected, he lodged a complaint with Bada Bazaar police basing on which Sanjay was arrested in April this year. During interrogation, police came to know about the whereabouts of Subramanian. 

Last week, a police team of Berhampur reached Tamil Nadu and apprehended Subramanian from his office at Pennadam on August 6. As many as 27 forged VISAs, PAN and ID cards besides a laptop, two mobile phones and four SIM cards were seized from the accused’s office. An amount of Rs 4.75 lakh received by Subramanian in his Axis Bank account has also been frozen. Subramanian was brought to Odisha on a 3-day transit remand and produced in Berhampur SDJM Court on Sunday. Further investigation is on. 

Con game

Subramanian appointed agents through whom he collected original passports of candidates as well money from job aspirants

20 unemployed youths of Ganjam and other places in the State paid around `8.51 lakh to the accused’s firm for jobs abroad

27 forged VISAs, PAN and ID cards seized from the accused’s office

Rs 4.75 lakh received by the accused in his bank account frozen

