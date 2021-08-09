Odisha actor Sabyasachi helps woman deliver quadruplets at SCB Hospital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: Timely intervention by Smile Please, a voluntary organisation formed by Ollywood actor Sabyasachi Mishra helped a 26-year-old woman from Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district deliver quadruplets at SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Saturday night, August 7, 2021. All the newborn babies are girls.

Chhabita Nayak, wife of Birendra Nayak of Dihapada village was admitted to a local hospital initially and shifted to SCB MCH after her condition deteriorated. Mishra came to the couple’s rescue after getting to know they were financially weak. He said Smile Please volunteer Bibhuti Kumar Ray played a vital role in shifting Chhabita to Cuttack.

Her delivery was carried out by a team of doctors led by Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology department, Prof Tushar Kar. The babies weighing 1 kg, 800 gram, 650 gram and 400 gram post delivery have been kept in the ICU at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics or Sishu Bhawan here for observation.

“It was her first delivery. She had conceived after undergoing treatment for infertility. Having four babies in her womb, she was suffering from several diseases like sickle cell, thalassemia, jaundice and severe anaemia. The patient was in very critical condition,” said Prof Kar.

“Chhabita had a premature delivery in around 27 weeks. With the support of multidisciplinary approach like haematology and hepatology, we succeeded in ensuring she had a normal delivery,” he said. The actor appreciated the efforts of the doctors involved in the treatment of Chhabita and the delivery of her four daughters.