Odisha to cover 92.5 lakh families under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana

As decided by the high power committee, additional 20.8 lakh families will be covered under the health assurance scheme apart from the existing 71.69 lakh families.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will launch smart health cards on August 15.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will launch smart health cards on August 15. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State government has decided to cover 92.5 lakh families under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) that provides annual health coverage of Rs 5 lakh (Rs 10 lakh for women members) per family from September 1.

All the families will be provided smart health cards. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will launch it on August 15. The cards will be distributed in Malkangiri, Balangir, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Gajapati districts in the first phase. All districts will be covered by November.

As decided by the high power committee, additional 20.8 lakh families will be covered under the health assurance scheme apart from the existing 71.69 lakh families. Earlier, 69.69 lakh Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojana (BKKY) cardholders and around two lakh BPL, AAY cardholders and low-income families were availing the BSKY benefits.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the criteria for inclusion in the scheme have been revised. All families covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and SFSA will be provided the BSKY smart health card. They can use the ration cards to avail benefits from September 1 till the BSKY card is distributed, he said. 

As many as 183 private hospitals in the State and 17 hospitals outside Odisha have been empanelled. The Health Department has initiated steps to empanel more hospitals or chain of hospitals of national repute to provide cashless care.

As per existing system, no document is required for cashless healthcare service in government facilities. The beneficiaries will have to produce the smart card or food security card at the empanelled private hospitals for availing cashless care up to annual financial limit, which will apply for one-year period from September 1 and after which it will be auto-renewed. 

“The old eligibility documents like BKKY, AAY or BPL card and low-income certificate will no longer be valid for availing benefits under BSKY,” Mohapatra informed. Along with a kit containing names of empanelled hospitals, each household will be given two chip cards printed with the name of the beneficiary and a 12-digit unique registration number.

Benefits

If a male member falls sick and exhausts Rs 3 lakh, woman member can avail up to Rs 7 lakh

If male member doesn’t fall sick, woman member can avail benefits up to Rs 10 lakh

If woman member falls sick and exhaust Rs 3 lakh, then male member can avail benefit of Rs 2 lakh 

Beneficiaries can dial toll-free number 104 for any query or complaint

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp