Odisha's engineering colleges and hostels to reopen on August 9

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All technical and professional institutions and its hostels in the State will reopen for final year students from Monday. Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Premananda Nayak said classes will start for the final year students in all technical universities, engineering and professional colleges, polytechnics, diploma institutions and ITIs with adequate Covid safety measures.

The decision regarding conducting offline classes for the pre-final year students will be taken at a later stage, he added. Action will be taken against those institutions that fail to comply with the SOP issued by the department, he warned.