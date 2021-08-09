Three officials suspended for MGNREGS fraud in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The district administration on Sunday placed three government officials of Binjharpur block under suspension for irregularities in the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore suspended panchayat executive officer of Jari Prakash Kumar Jena, gram rojgar sevak Partha Sarathi Thatoi and junior engineer of Binjharpur Tushar Patra for their negligence in duty and irregularities in implementation of MGNREGS.

Sources said some villagers of Jari had lodged a complaint with the Collector alleging irregularities in execution of MGNREGS in their panchayat. Subsequently, Rathore asked the officials of District Rural Development Agency officials to conduct a probe. The officials carried out physical verification of sites and documents pertaining to MGNREGS work and found gross irregularities.