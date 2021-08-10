STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

At 65, Odisha woman fought off a crocodile and lived to tell her tale

She started shouting but instead of waiting for any help, she pricked the eyes of the young crocodile.

Published: 10th August 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Injured Ahalya Parida undergoing treatment in hospital | Express

Injured Ahalya Parida undergoing treatment in hospital | Express

By Ashis Senapati
Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Sixty-five but fighting fit to thwart an eight feet of reptile ferocity. That is what Ahalya Parida is. A day after she hit back at a crocodile trying to drag her into the river water around Bhitarkanika National Park, Ahalya has lived to tell the tale.“I was shocked when the crocodile suddenly appeared from the water and held onto my legs while I was washing utensils at the river ghat,” remembers the native of Chatrabandi village in   Kendrapara district while undergoing treatment in the Community Health Center at Mahakalapada.

She started shouting but instead of waiting for any help, she pricked the eyes of the young crocodile. Hurt, the reptile loosened its grip allowing her to escape from its jaws, as well as that of sure death. Ahalya fought bravely to save her life but was shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for her treatment as her condition was serious. She sure has become talk of the riverside villages for her valiant fight but the incident has sent shockwaves as four persons have already been killed in crocodile attacks within three months around the park.

Villagers are wary because crocodiles swarm the rivers, creeks and water bodies in Aul, Rajkanika, Mahakalapada and Rajnagar blocks of Kendrapada district and even in Chandabali block in Bhadrak district away from the main park. Crocodiles have also killed several cattle, goats and sheep in these areas. “Crocodiles are a big problem. Nobody can even dare take a bath in the river; not even the animals,” said Arabinda Mandal, former sarpanch of Jamboo panchayat.

Strangely, the exact figures on crocodile attacks are unavailable with the Forest department but locals believe that at least six to ten persons are killed or maimed by the reptiles each year. “Most cases are not reported, people just go missing,” said Narayan Behera of Dangamal village, one of the worst hit areas by crocodile attacks.

“We have warned riverside villagers not to enter into the rivers, creeks and water bodies of Bhitarkanika. To prevent human-crocodile conflict in the recent breeding season, the Forest department barricaded around 30 river ghats and cautioned villagers not to go beyond the barricaded areas,” said JD Pati, Divisional Forest Officer of Rajnagar Mangrove Division.There are 1768 estuarine crocodiles as per the reptile census report of this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crocodile crocodile attack Ahalya Parida Bhitarkanika National Park
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp