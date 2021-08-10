STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mass resignations leave Rourkela Congress red-faced 

Since 2000, the Congress had unsuccessfully fought the Rourkela Assembly seat five times and thrice faced the embarrassment of losing security deposits.

Published: 10th August 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Struggling to set its house in order for the last more than two decades, the moribund Rourkela District Congress Committee (RDCC) received a fresh blow after widespread discontentment among party leaders and cadres came to the fore on Monday. 

A day after the appointment of Gyenendra Das as Rourkela Youth Congress president, a host of former office bearers of the party’s wing tendered resignation en masse. Names of new office bearers of the RDCC and Youth Congress committee were announced on Sunday. 

The Rourkela Youth Congress committee had become defunct a few months back after its president Prabod Das was elevated as the general secretary of Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (OPYCC). Leading the disgruntled Youth Congress leaders, Prabod had resigned from his new responsibility on Sunday and his loyalists followed suit the next day. 

Accusing OPYCC president SR Lenka of violating the Congress constitution, Prabod claimed that Gyanendra at 39 has crossed the age limit of 35 years for the post. “Gyanendra joined Congress in 2019 and if the illegal appointment is not revoked immediately, we would protest before the Congress Bhawan at Bhubaneswar and also draw attention of the party high command at Delhi,” he said.

The outburst came a day after the RDCC in its meeting warned of strict disciplinary action against anti-party activities. A few days back, senior Congressman Badal Srichandan had resigned from the post of RDCC vice-president. Party insiders said he was not happy with his post.

The infighting between the old guard of Congress and the new camp led by RDCC president and former Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey has come as a fresh embarrassment for the party. A Congress leader opposed to George said former chief minister Hemanand Biswal and other senior leaders from Sundargarh district were not accommodated in the new RDCC as special invitees.      

Since 2000, the Congress had unsuccessfully fought the Rourkela Assembly seat five times and thrice faced the embarrassment of losing security deposits.Former secretary of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Rashmi Ranjan Padhi said the unpleasant development does not bode well for the party and differences should be sorted out internally. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela Congress OPCC Odisha Congress Gyenendra Das
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp